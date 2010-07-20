The TV Review: ‘Wipeout’

It’s the foulest, most diarrhea-splattered show on network television—and I’m hopelessly in love with it.

Officially they’re called “The Red Balls,” or “The Big Balls,” but they actually look like the tops of huge mahl sticks—you know, those poles-with-a-knob-on-the-end that painters press against the canvas to avoid smudging their oils. The idea—or, more exactly, the “idea”—is either to prance across the Balls in one go (should you be lucky enough to have the gait of a ten-storey giraffe), or else realize your human limitations and bounce gamefully off the first or second, thereby taking your obligatory dip in the murky brine below. Whatever the technique, there’s really no way past the impediment of Big Red Balls; you just have to suck them up and move on.

Welcome, then, to “Wipeout,” ABC’s hit reality/comedy/obstacle course show, back now for a third season. The formula is simple: Hurl contestants through the air, slam them into crumpled question marks of human snarge, and splatter them almost continually with paint and what looks like fake diarrhea; so besplattered, the adventurer must swim to the next challenge, where it all begins again. Given that I’m no fan of many of the constituent elements of this TV show—diarrhea, swimming, and piercing visions of painful human contortion are three that spring to mind—how is that when 8 p.m., Tuesdays and Thursdays, comes around, I herd myself in front of the TV like a sheep just desperate to be shorn of all intellect and taste?

In conversations with friends of mine, I have heard various arguments. One friend said that it was simply part of an American tradition of slapstick comedy, that what we enjoy in “Wipeout” is what folks enjoyed in Buster Keaton movies or the Keystone Cops. Still another argued it wasn’t a solely American tradition at all, and I will say that I almost put my hand over my friend’s mouth when I realized she was going to say “Wipeout” and “Comedia dell’arte” in the same sentence. Because “Wipeout” really isn’t that. Keaton et al. were professionals—their stunts were choreographed within an inch of their lives (literally), and their pratfalls may have looked like visitations from a mischievous maker, but they were nothing of the sort. Contestants on “Wipeout” are to professional physical comedians what amazon.com commenters are to Michiko Kakutani.

So what is it? It’s certainly not a sense of connection with the contestants. Yes, they are shown to us, and given names, but to call their introductory “bios” caricatures does a disservice to doodlers everywhere. They are merely serfs, interchangeable stereotypes who take their lumps for the common good, which here comes to mean the propagation of the belly laugh. In a recent episode we got, amongst others, a sort-of cowboy who could sort-of ride a unicycle; a “church lady” (much snark was thrown at her for that, oddly); and a man with glittery things attached to his face and a “Glee”-like outre-ness to his bearing (all to signal, in case we were in danger of missing it, his presumed love of the same sex). For all I know or care, the gay guy won, or it may be that he also finished second, or ninth, or dead last—it doesn’t matter—these are serfs.