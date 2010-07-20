Obama's Strange Defense of the Hijab, and Syria's Defiance of It.

One of President Obama's weirdest causes is his defense of the hijab or the niqab. Not that I want to take the veil away from any Muslim women... anywhere. Still, he is president of the United States and might just want to limit his special pleadings to truly significant ones. Anyway, he didn't. He tried out the trope in Cairo last year and followed it up during the Ramadan fest at the White House.

These turned out to be not very successful interventions.

As we learn from this morning's newspaper, even Syria has turned its back (or Bashaar Assad, his) on Obama's pleadings. So here you have a dictatorial regime deep in alliance with Shi'a fanatics of Hezbollah in Lebanon and, more significant, under the thumb of the Muslim fundamentalists in Tehran forbidding the wearing of the veil by women at universities in Syria. The ferocity of Assad's tyranny might lead you not to grasp the intricate antagonisms of the religious and the "secular" in Muslim societies.

Assad is a Ba'athite (like Saddam Hussein was) and seeks to direct his country towards modernity, at least in an engineering sort of way. He is also a member of the small minority of Alawites, a schismatic Islamic sect, on the outs with everyone. So the dictator fears any popular mobilization of people. And the most popular are the Sunnis to whom religious extremism has always been popular. The veil is now popular than ever. Hence the interdict. Believe me, it will not be defied.