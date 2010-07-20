O.K., The President May Have Difficulties With Europeans. But the American People Don't.

In any case, the nations with which Barack Obama seems to think he clicks are not especially respected (or liked) by the people he represents. And these presidentially favored nations don't really seem to respect either him or us.

Basta with the Muslim orbit. Obama wants to run after Recip Tayyit Erdogan let him.

Frankly, I believe that the Anglophobia of the administration is a much over-estimated quantum. By the time you read this, moreover, the president and David Cameron will have had whatever set-to they were destined to have, or not to have. I suspect that our two countries have too much commonly at stake to have much of a brawl. We move on. One of the places to which we move on is Afghanistan, where both the Tories and the previous Labour government have been almost miraculously loyal. Which we weren't when, under Eisenhower and John Foster Dulles, we betrayed both Great Britain and France with the delusion that out future lay with Gamal Abdel Nasser and his delusional "revolutionary" regime in Egypt.

The BP controversy has two aspects to it. One is whether the British government is somehow responsible for the Gulf of Mexico disaster. It is patently not the case. Indeed, the U.S. bears much more culpability for what transpired in the accursed waters simply because it was Obama's department of the interior which had responsibility in approving or disapproving BP's plans, both general and detail-specific. We'd better to look to the habits of petroleum capitalism to evaluate and judge its behavior here, there and everywhere. Do you think that China's oil company in Sudan are exemplary?