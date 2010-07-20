The Journolist Conspiracy Continues

Now, you could say that Hayes' post was an attempt at message coordination if you define the term very loosely. Here was a writer saying that a story did not merit attention. Since he emailed a lot of other writers, his attempt to persuade them that the Wright story didn't merit attention could be seen as an attempt to get liberals to stop writing about Wright. But of course, this would also be true of anybody who suggested that a particular topic merited more or less attention. It's the same as if you ventured such an opinion at a party, or in a published article.

More importantly, Hayes' argument fell almost completely flat, and there's no evidence that anybody decided to stop writing about Wright. Ezra Klein, the organizer of Journolist, wrote a blog post about Wright the next day.

Let me make a couple concluding points. First, this conspiratorial analysis of Journolist utterly misses the nature of the thing. It was like a bar you could go to and talk, or argue, with a bunch of people with whom you had something in common. But the group as a whole did not jointly participate. Almost every discussion was limited to a small percentage of the group that was interested in the topic. Most people ignored most of the topics. To pick out some quote and say that nobody disagreed, and thus to imply that everybody agreed, is very much like quoting something somebody said in a bar and implying that everybody else in the bar must have thought the same thing. There was no expectation of general agreement. Most of the topics were trivial, and when they weren't, people argued frequently. The conversations were "secret" for the same reason my discussions around the water cooler and in the halls are secret: people were tossing off casual reactions that they didn't deem worthy of publication: half-baked ideas, gossip, off-the-cuff reactions, chatter about sports or television.

Second, you might wonder why the Daily Caller described the email chain it obtained, and didn't publish the chain. I can't answer that definitely. I suspect, though, that the editors realized that publishing the whole chain would contradict the conspiratorial descriptions that make the article so apparently lurid. They are painting a picture of a secret coordination medium among mainstream journalists, when the reality is an argument between moderate and left-wing journalists.