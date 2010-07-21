Dispatches From the Blago Trial (Part 5)

What's next for the shamed governor?

Click here to read Margo Howard’s first, second, and third dispatches from the Blagojevich trial. And click here for her assessment of the opening statements.

So where were we? When last I was in Chicago, it was early June for the opening of the Blagojevich trial. It really had everything. An impeached blabbermouth showman of a governor who favored 2-to-8 hour work weeks. A foul-mouthed wife. 500 hours of wiretaps. $400,000 spent on clothes. 24 corruption charges. Two chiefs of staff turned government witness. A key associate who offed himself. A good schnook brother who “helped out” for only four months and wound up as defendant #2. A crack prosecution trio. A small mob of so-so defense lawyers who seem not to have figured out they’re no longer in state court. (The pattern has been that they ask a question, the government objects, the judge sustains.)

During the past two months, we have been treated to a parade of prosecution witnesses, those who felt state contracts were held up or monkey-wrenched depending on a contractor’s stomach for “pay-to-play.” It was entertaining to hear Blago on the tapes badmouthing everyone from President Obama on down. He referred to both Jesse Jacksons as “effing” this, and “effing that,” a female office-holder as “effing incompetent, and an effing liar,” etc. etc. (There are now free ring tones, you should know, with Blago attaching the F-word to almost any sentence.)

And the best part: Blago’s courthouse behavior suggested he cares not a whit about how scummy he comes off. From the beginning of the trial, he has been playing to the crowd. He must have thought that schmoozing press people during breaks would be advantageous. I was somewhat startled when Blago bounded out of his seat at the defense table on the first day when he spotted Jimmy Breslin in a press row. He wanted to say hello, pay his respects, and compliment him on his writing style. Blago would mingle with whoever was in the hallway outside the courtroom, accept good wishes in the men’s room, shake hands with those in the cafeteria, and hold mini-press conferences when he exited the building at the close of each day’s session. Judge James Zagel (a smart, tough judge and—full disclosure—a friend) turned down a prosecution motion to nix the outside-the-courthouse schmoozefests with pedestrians because, he said, “When you say, every day, ‘I am innocent,’ it all becomes pretty pointless.”