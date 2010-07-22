Australian for 2010

Can Democrats win this fall? Lessons from the Land Down Under.

Washington—It's rare to see a dry run for an election campaign. But over the next month, Australia will provide a testing ground for some of the core themes in this November's American elections.

Last weekend, Prime Minister Julia Gillard, who took office in June after the fall of her predecessor, Kevin Rudd, called an election for Aug. 21—they do things fast down there—in which her Labor Party will be using a central argument that Democrats hope to invoke against the Republicans.

Gillard's statement opening the campaign left no ambiguity about Labor's message. "This election will revolve around a clear choice," she declared, "whether we want Australia to move forward or back." In one minute and 41 seconds, Gillard used a variation of "move forward" six times and "go back" four.

Labor's slogan, "Let's move Australia forward," is thus all about its subtext: that Australians don't want to return to conservatives who governed the country for 11 years before Labor's 2007 victory.