Reply To Andrew Sullivan

Andrew Sullivan digs in on his claim that Journolist was "collusion," corruption," and "playing strategic games to cover or not cover events." Let me quickly run through his points:

1. He accuses me of hypocrisy because I described the old left-liberal group "Townhouse" as an attempt to coordinate message, but I deny the same description of Journolist. This is because Townhouse was described by its creators as an attempt to "have a unified message in the face of a unified conservative noise machine." Journolist was not described this way by its creators, nor did it function that way.

2. He writes, "the point of it was to foster common ground and when that atmosphere encourages proposals for calling Republicans racists purely as a strategy, and when there are emails calling to ignore the Wright issue to a group of liberal bloggers and writers as a political strategy, it's obviously an unhealthy, cliquish and corrupting aspect of today's polarized media climate."

Okay, so he asserts that "the point of [Journolist] was to foster common ground." The evidence for this assertion is that the "atmosphere" led to Spencer Ackerman writing a crazy post. Now, the actual purpose of Journolist was to function as a virtual water cooler. People said off-the-cuff things there because you say dumber and less well-thought out things when you're bullshitting around the water cooler than when you're writing for public consumption. However: quoting a crazy Spencer Ackerman email is actually a terrible example of this phenomenon, because Ackerman writes crazy things on his blog. The suggestion that "the atmosphere" of Journolist fostered such craziness is, in this instance, totally wrong. The atmosphere that fosters crazy Ackerman posts is Planet Earth. (I think he's dialed back the craziness of late.)