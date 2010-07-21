Sherrodgate: A Conversation on Race Between George Jefferson and Al Bundy

But in the past I have spoken truth to the NAACP enough, and this is not the week to nitpick over their conduct. I am still glowing from their behavior last week.

It was an example I didn’t expect to see of the kind of “conversation” on race that Eric Holder memorably said we never have last year. I was deeply unimpressed by that remark, because what people like Holder really mean by that is, as I have often said, a conversion, not a conversation. What they mean is that whites need to listen to blacks explain why racism is still a serious problem. I see no purpose for that “conversation” and do not blame whites for having lost interest in it.

But if there can really be a “conversation” that includes things like Benjamin Jealous calling on the Tea Party to disavow racism while actually admitting that the group itself is not founded on racism, then hallelujah.

In the same way, if part of the conversation can be a black Agriculture Department bureaucrat standing before a black audience and explaining how her cultural sense of whites as the enemy was tempered by her career experience and that she is now more inclined to think about class than race, then hallelujah. These are conversations!

And then here comes someone like Andrew Breitbart, taking one clip from it and proposing that the woman was standing before the NAACP and patting herself on the back for being a reverse racist, with the audience members happily cheering her on. And this is not a church service, mind you, with someone whipping up the crowd with zingers and melodic cadences. This is people sitting listening to what used to be called an address.