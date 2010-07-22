Pizza Delivery Guy Saves Customer's Life

This probably resulted in a good tip:

Christopher Wuebben, 22, was delivering a pizza late last week to the suburban Denver home of George Linn, when he heard the man's wife screaming for help, according to Wuebben's boss, John Keiley.



"Chris told the woman that he was trained in CPR and knew what to do," Keiley, owner of Johnny's New York Pizza, said on Tuesday. "He got him on the floor and brought him back to life before the fire department showed up."

Linn was transported to Swedish Medical Center where he is listed in serious condition in the hospital's critical care unit, hospital spokeswoman Julie Lonborg told Reuters.

Keiley said Wuebben is a military veteran who recently moved to Colorado after he was laid off from his paramedic job in Illinois.

If I ever get to the point where my doctor advises my that I'm at risk of heart failure, I'm going to order pizza every night just for safety's sake.