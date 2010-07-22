Doooomed on Climate Change. Probably.

My colleague and environmental policy expert Brad Plumer is as gloomy on the job as he is cheerful in person. When I see him in the office, I like to tease him by waving my hands wildly in the air and saying "we're dooooooomed." Unfortunately for me and the rest of you, Brad happens to know what he's talking about. Climate catastrophe seems imminent, but most Republicans and quite a few Democrats remain opposed to meaningful climate change legislation.

President Obama and his allies say they will try to pass something and environmental groups are doing what they can to help. But, as Brad reports today, the dim prospects for success are dimming further, as Republicans do everything they can to stall deliberations. Senators could decide to stay in session longer--to "take their jobs seriously, and get to work addressing perhaps the biggest issue facing the country (and planet)," as Brad puts it. They do not seem so inclined.

Still, Brad passes along one other, intriguing tidbit.