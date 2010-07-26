The Do-Gooder

If all this were not enough, Cooper reveals, in a disclosure that would mortify Wilson, that the president was “a sexually ardent lover to the two women whom he married, and, possibly, to another during his first marriage.” Cooper supports his conclusion by quoting a letter from Wilson to his first wife, Ellen, requesting, “Will you not bring the little bundle of rubbers in the bottom drawer of the washstand?” The exposure of politicians’ sex lives has become a retroactive business. Far from puritanical, Wilson was disinclined to inject religion into politics, despite his own devout Christianity. His Presbyterian creed, Cooper explains, “stressed the workings of God in the world in large ways” and not any divine intervention in an individual’s life. Wilson neither spoke publicly about his faith nor justified his peacemaking efforts in evangelical terms.

So much for the man. But what of his politics? Even in his own time, doubts hovered about Wilson’s bona fides as a progressive, and some historians have continued to question them. His writings, after all, showed pronounced conservative tendencies—Burke was a hero—and his early backers included both Grover Cleveland Democrats and the very sort of machine politicians whom progressives sought to purge from politics. The face-off in 1912 against Theodore Roosevelt—the Republican nominee that year, President Taft, was doomed to his third-place finish early on—spurred Wilson to counter TR’s “New Nationalism” with his own “New Freedom,” a platform that has been cast as backward-looking, because it sought to restore nineteenth-century capitalism instead of coming to terms with the modern economy and its trusts. Then again, Roosevelt—despite having dusted off the Sherman Anti-Trust Act trust when he was president to prosecute and dissolve the Northern Securities railroad firm—was now promising mainly to regulate these too-powerful companies, whereas Wilson promised to break them altogether. On this view, Wilson’s was the more radical approach.

Cooper leaves no doubt about Wilson’s progressivism. He notes that Wilson abandoned or modified his conservative politics well before his run for president, and even before his successful bid for the governorship of New Jersey in 1910. And while Wilson always retained his Burkean esteem for statesmanship—for wise leadership that sought to interpret public opinion and forge consensus—this tendency hardly precluded frontal assaults on the bastions of economic privilege. Progressivism, in the early 1910s, was the spirit of the age, and while cynics might accuse Wilson of flipping with the winds, it would be fairer and more accurate to credit him with astutely sizing up the public mood and fashioning it into an achievable program of reform.

Periods of far-reaching liberal legislation have been disappointingly rare in American history. The twentieth century witnessed the New Deal, the Great Society—and the Progressive era. Theodore Roosevelt deserves credit for demonstrating the power of the presidency as a vehicle of reform, but Wilson probably achieved more legislatively—including, as Cooper notes, “the Federal Reserve, the income tax, the Federal Trade Commission, the first child labor law, the first federal aid to farmers, and the first law mandating an eight-hour workday for industrial workers,” as well as the hard-fought appointment of the sublime Louis Brandeis to the Supreme Court. Many of those reforms came directly from the New Freedom blueprint.

Hard-fought is a key term, because, somewhat surprisingly, Cooper finds in Wilson a cannier coalition-builder and horse-trader than is usually supposed. Philosophically, Wilson belongs squarely in the progressive camp not just because he used the force of government on behalf of social equality and justice, but also because he sincerely believed in governing in the public interest, without special regard for local constituencies or interests. (Later incarnations of liberalism, less deluded about the ease of ascertaining such a single common good, accepted more comfortably the persistence and legitimacy of group interests.) From Wilson’s pioneering work in political science, he had arrived at the powerful idea that the president alone was elected by the whole nation and alone represented public opinion—and thus was also a unique engine of change in the American system. At the same time, though, Wilson’s writings affirmed a commitment to party government, as not all progressives did, and he wasn’t above bargaining, compromising, and indulging in patronage to work his will in Congress. (New Jersey had taught him something.) He managed, for a time, to be both politician and statesman.

Progressivism differed from the liberalism that followed it not only in its belief in a common good but also in its relative backwardness on civil rights and civil liberties. In this regard, progressivism still had to progress. In the early twentieth century, blacks—nearly powerless at the ballot box—had no unqualified champion in mainstream white politics, nor had our current expansive attitudes toward free speech yet taken hold. Those historical conditions in no way absolve the failures on civil rights and civil liberties for which Wilson is today castigated (by Cooper among others), but they do help to explain them. It is also illuminating, though not exculpatory, to realize that Wilson, though no romantic devotee of the Lost Cause, was a Southerner by birth and upbringing, and within his cohort could actually be counted among the more enlightened on race.

Similarly, while it excuses Wilson not a whit, it is good to recall that few wartime presidents, facing the urgent need for national unity, have distinguished dissent from disloyalty as clearly as those on the outside—or those on the receiving end of official punishments—are able to do. Like Abraham Lincoln suspending habeas corpus, or like Justices of the Supreme Court upholding the internment of Japanese Americans during World War II, Wilson was convinced that the ends justified the means. Untamed demagoguery, he feared, would endanger the successful implementation of the draft and prosecution of the war. Like his predecessors, he was wrong.

By the end of Wilson’s first term, he had realized his chief legislative goals, but even if he had not, the war engulfing Europe would have required a shift of attention abroad. For a brief while, he tried to placate the strong strain of American opinion that wanted no part of Europe’s bloody conflict. But the pressures on him mounted, with the two other great politicians of his day turning the ratchets. Roosevelt mercilessly taunted Wilson for his purported timidity—calling him a “Byzantine logothete”—while William Jennings Bryan, first as Secretary of State and then, after leaving the administration, as a private citizen, fanned the antiwar fires. Wilson, having come to the White House with no preparation in foreign affairs and without skilled diplomats at his side, stumbled repeatedly in this tense and dire interval, as he had in Mexico, wanting sincerely both to keep America out of war and to lead the way to peace. As late as January 1917, he spoke stirringly on behalf of peace, a “peace between equals,” a “peace without victory.”

The Germans forced Wilson’s hand. Despite the sinking in 1915 of the Lusitania, with its American passengers, the president had kept Roosevelt and the jingoes at bay and refrained from intervention. But when the Kaiser’s submarines continued to sink American merchant ships—and especially when the German foreign minister telegrammed Mexico to propose a secret pact against America—Wilson had no choice but to put the nation on a war footing, especially if he wished to honor public opinion, long the lodestar of his vision of democracy. That inchoate but discernible mass sentiment, despite large pockets of fierce opposition, now clamored for war. The question of whether more skillful diplomacy earlier on might have averted the German provocations had become moot.

For all the criticism that Wilson justly received for his handling of prewar and postwar diplomacy, he won the war itself. In a “miracle of mobilization,” as Cooper calls it, the United States, lacking a standing army, raised a force exceeding four million men, half of whom were dispatched to the Western Front, snuffing out any prospects of German victory. All the while Wilson insisted that his war aims would not be punitive, but instead based on a new international framework for a lasting peace. He won the war on those terms.

Against this backdrop and in Cooper’s hands, the story of Wilson’s bungling of the peace assumes its full tragic proportions. Unable to wrest from the Allies all that he wanted, unwilling to concede anything to an obstreperous Senate, Wilson forsook the bargaining skills that had made him a masterful first-term president and tried instead to rally public opinion to his cause. But the political scientist should have realized that his problem lay not so much with the masses, who were generally willing to support the treaty even with the controversial League of Nations provision, as with the Constitution’s stricture that two-thirds of the Senate ratify the treaty. Hitting the hustings, he traveled eight thousand miles, to isolationist strongholds in the far West, winning plaudits but gaining few if any Senate votes and so exhausting his body that he capitulated to a cerebral thrombosis. Though he recovered enough to walk with a cane, he could not see straight, literally or figuratively, and when supporters of the League tried to pass a modified bill to appease those senators with mild reservations, Wilson himself refused to compromise, killing his own cherished vision. America, and the world, were worse for the defeat.

Wilson had certainly raised unrealistic expectations for what would follow American intervention in the World War. But expectations were devolving upon the president anyway in the Progressive Era. Americans were fairly demanding solutions to the injustices and dislocations wrought by mass immigration, the swelling of the cities, and the economic transformations of the era; they elected as president men like TR and Wilson precisely because those men promised a presidency equipped to tackle these new problems.

In a fascinating vignette, one of several in which Cooper explores Wilson’s constitutional thinking, he recounts the president-elect’s response in early 1913 to a constitutional amendment to limit the president to a single six-year term. In writing out his objections to the amendment, in a letter that was sent to Congress but not published, Wilson noted that the president was “expected by the nation to be a leader of his party as well as the chief executive officer of the government. . . . He must be the prime minister, as much concerned with the guidance of legislation as with the just and orderly execution of the law,” and the nation’s ultimate authority in foreign relations. As a result, Wilson wrote, the president required “all the power he can get from the support and convictions and opinions of his countrymen” and should have that power “until his work is done.”

The outsized expectations of the modern presidency were already at hand in Wilson’s day, and it was necessary, the nation’s new leader thought, to steel his office with new capacities to stand even a chance of meeting them. But despite having the winds of public opinion at his back for several years, Wilson never did secure the kind of unwavering support he felt necessary; and for all that he accomplished, he never delivered as much as he or his countrymen imagined he could. And yet with the possible exception of Franklin Roosevelt, neither could Wilson’s successors. Despite accruing great new powers, exploding in size, and enjoying periodic bouts of extraordinary deference from the public, presidents since Wilson have continually served up their achievements amid a stew of disappointments. For better and worse, the modern presidency had arrived.

David Greenberg, a contributing editor to The New Republic, teaches history at Rutgers University and is at work on a history of presidents and spin.