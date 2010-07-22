A Beer Economics Conundrum (Updated)

I'm sure some angry beer enthusiast has already written you, but: I wrote the Gawker post that the TIME post links out to (here: http://gawker.com/5592399/pabst-blue-ribbon-will-run-you-44-a-bottle-in-china). Turns out that Blue Ribbon 1844 isn't actually the PBR we all know and tolerate. In fact, it's maybe the first "specialty beer" in mainland China. Here's a quote from the March issue of Modern Brewery Age:



Alan Kornhauser, who started his brewing career at Jos. Huber, and subsequently worked at Anchor Brewing Co., Portland Brewing Co., August Schell and elsewhere, now works for Pabst in China six months of each year. Interestingly, he reports that Pabst China has started expanding its horizons beyond Blue Ribbon. "We just produced China's first real specialty beer, an all-malt, reddish brown strong (15.7 plato) ale, dry hopped with Cascade (38 IBU) and aged in new uncharred American whiskey barrels," Mr. Kornhauser reports. "It's being bottled in a nice looking 720-ml brown bottle with an enamel label and it is called Blue Ribbon 1844, a reference to Pabst's founding date. It will only be sold in China, and it's going to sell for over $20 a bottle!"



Evan Osnos wrote a new post about it here. He talks a little bit about the culture of conspicuous consumption, etc.

