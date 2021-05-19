New Personal Devil—Bureaucracy

There is a new whipping boy in America today, one that has succeeded "the interests," "Wall Street," "the railroads," "socialism" and all the other time-honored favorites of politicians and public alike. This new focal point of attack for all the ills of the body politic is "bureaucracy," personified in the unfortunate individual who happens to be the bureau's director, the "bureaucrat." The floors of both Houses of Congress have been ringing with increasing denunciations of this scapegoat; he is responsible for all the lacks in the war program, all the deficiencies in our domestic life, all the ills of our social and economic system. Someone has to be blamed: blame the bureaucrat, because he does not have to run for reelection, and, anyway, he has not been properly respectful to those who do have to run.

It seems trite to say that any large nation must have many administrative bureaus: the larger and more complex the civilization, the more bureaus are necessary for efficient governmental functioning. The War Department, the Navy Department, the State Department, are all "bureaus" in the large sense of that word, with each in turn subdivided into many smaller bureaus. These are accepted with very little question by the great majority of the American people; why, then, the increasing attack on "bureaucracy"? It is our purpose here to attempt to point out the reasons for this attack and to suggest several possible remedies. If the American people are to have the unity and the national understanding so essential to an effective program of war or of peace, it is imperative that we comprehend the role of administrative bureaus in our government.

Bureaus Are, in Essence, Contrary to the Individualistic Sprit of the American People. - To a nation that has been busy killing Indians, conquering a vast continent and developing the resources of that continent, increasing control of individual activity is most distasteful. Now, however, our great natural frontiers have gone. Daniel Boone and Davy Crockett would seem incongruous indeed in contemporary urbanized America. The tremendous developments in transportation and communication have made the United States of 1943 much smaller and more interrelated than were the original thirteen colonies. Increasingly has it become necessary for each American, for his own protection and liberty, to limit his traditional freedom of action out of regard for the rights of his fellow Americans. This has meant increasing regulation and control. End, as a result, increasing "bureaucracy."