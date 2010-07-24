Americans Are Angry and the Parties Are Clueless

It is now conventional wisdom that the Obama administration and congressional Democrats haven’t been able to sell the people on the merits of their economic program. Even so, the results of the most recent Pew Research Center survey are startling.

To begin, substantial majorities believe that the policies of the past two years have benefitted the wealthy (57 percent), large corporations (70 percent), and large banks and financial institutions (74 percent). By contrast, few believe that these policies have helped small businesses (23 percent), the middle class (27 percent), or the poor (31 percent).

It isn’t particularly surprising that people would reach these conclusions about bailouts for banks and AIG. But they turn thumbs down on the stimulus program as well. Only 35 percent believe that it helped keep unemployment from getting even worse, and fewer still (29 percent) think it helped state and local government avoid cuts and layoff. By contrast, 66 percent think that it increased the federal budget deficit.

Not even Democrats are solidly behind the stimulus. Fewer than half believe it helped with unemployment (49 percent) or with state and local budgets (41 percent), while 55 percent say it has increased the deficit.