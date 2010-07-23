How the States and EPA Can Save Climate Policy

The Senate has basically given up on passing a climate bill. So where does that leave us? Yesterday, I noted on Twitter that the action is going to shift to the states and federal agencies. Remember, the EPA is obligated to regulate greenhouse gases under the Clean Air Act, and Lisa Jackson is moving ahead with those rules. (Here's my primer on that.) Meanwhile, as I've reported before, plenty of states are moving ahead with their own climate policies. There's already a (modest) cap-and-trade system for utilities in the Northeast called RGGI. California is planning to cut emissions 80 percent by 2050. And more than half the states have their own renewable-energy laws.

But what do all these efforts really add up to? Numbers, we need hard numbers. Ah, here we go: Via Jonathan Hiskes, the World Resources Institute has released a report taking a stab at some answers. WRI first looked at the effects of federal regulations alone, and found that an aggressive crackdown on greenhouse gases could actually make a sizable dent in U.S. carbon emissions, although it wouldn't do nearly as much as, say, the House climate bill. Here's a graph:

As you can see, federal regulation alone can't produce an 83 percent cut in emissions by 2050 (the level considered necessary to help the world avoid what's widely considered a dangerous 2°C increase in temperatures). Even what WRI calls a "Go-Getter" approach—ambitious federal regulations at the limits of what's technologically feasible—would only get the United States halfway there. On the other hand, most regulation-only approaches would keep the United States roughly on track in cutting its emissions through 2016, and at that point, who knows? Maybe the political landscape will have tumbled and shifted enough that Congress can pass proper climate legislation.