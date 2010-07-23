Number of the Day

Some things in life don't make sense. Why is this cat in a lake pushing a watermelon? The world may never know. Similarly, why is estate-tax repeal so popular? Repeal is supported by:

67 percent of Americans

Less than half a percent of estates pay the tax. The average small business or family farm pays about 12 percent. Repeal would cost at least $500 billion over 10 years. Repeal costs about 15 times more than extending unemployment benefits did, and we heard that the benefits were too expensive to finance with deficits. But despite all that, only 17 percent of respondents in this Harris Interactive poll oppose repealing it. The cat and the watermelon are starting to look pretty logical.

