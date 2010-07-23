What If McCain Had Been President? And Other Climate Counterfactuals

Did a climate bill ever have a chance to squeak through Congress? Could anything have saved it? Politico's Darren Samuelsohn has a piece today about the usual, tiresome round of recriminations among greens after Harry Reid killed cap-and-trade. (Okay, technically Reid's putting it off until after August recess, but the odds of survival are grim.) The underlying question, though, is a good one: Peering back over the past two years, there were a few pivot points where things might have turned out very differently.

What if McCain had won the election? If McCain had won in 2008, with Democrats controlling both the House and Senate, then it's quite possible we'd have a climate bill by now. McCain, after all, supported cap-and-trade on the campaign trail—he only reversed himself after he lost the election (see here for a few theories on that). Republicans would have had a much trickier time demonizing the policy as a—what's the phrase?—"job-killing energy tax," and most Democrats would have backed it. Now, would McCain's proposal have been ideal? Nope. His preferred iteration of cap-and-trade was weaker than Obama's and rife with corporate giveaways. McCain also would have opposed a variety of crucial side measures, such as efficiency standards. But the end result might have been better than, well, nothing.

Then again, these counterfactuals are never so simple. A president McCain might have also vetoed any sort of stimulus bill, which would have deepened the recession and made it that much harder to enact any environmental legislation. And who knows whether McCain would have pursued the EPA's authority under the Clean Air Act to regulate greenhouse-gas emissions—which, remember, is currently the most powerful tool the United States has to fight global warming.

What if climate had come before health care? If you put the two problems side by side, global warming seems like a much more urgent problem than health care. Don't get me wrong, 45 million uninsured is an utter travesty. But the chance that we're on course to render big chunks of the planet uninhabitable sort of eclipses that. Each year the United States delays tackling its emissions means another year in which more carbon is spewing into the air, nudging temperatures upward. After enough dithering, we'll reach a point in which the worst effects of climate change are locked in and it becomes impossible to avoid catastrophe. Health care, meanwhile, can be fixed at any time—the relevant problems are never irreversible. That's a good reason for doing climate first rather than procrastinating until right before the midterms.