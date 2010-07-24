Bogota Brouhaha

Why is Colombia putting the screws to Chavez now?

Venezuela and Colombia are the original odd-couple of Hemispheric diplomacy. With the former run by a rambunctious socialist autocrat and the latter by a U.S.-aligned hard-right hawk, the two countries have been on a collision course for years. The proximate cause and biggest irritant has long been the Venezuelan government's tacit alliance with FARC, Colombia’s oldest and largest Marxist guerrilla movement.

This week, tensions just about boiled over as Colombia presented detailed evidence of Venezuelan collusion with FARC and a smaller rival guerrilla, the ELN. In a speech to the Organization of American States, Colombian ambassador Luis Alfonso Hoyos accused the Venezuelan government of allowing the rebels to set up and consolidate more than 80 camps on the Venezuelan side of the lightly-governed 1,375 mile border between the two countries. He also asked for an international verification mission to visit the sites within 30 days. Less than an hour later, President Chávez responded by breaking off all diplomatic relations with Colombia and placing his armed forces in a state of alert ahead of possible air raids into Venezuelan territory.

The moves are notable more for the timing than for their substance. That FARC has long enjoyed a safe haven inside Venezuelan territory has been an open secret for years: books have been written about the Colombian rebels' extensive racketeering operation on the Venezuelan side of the border, and a Spanish investigative journalism TV show even managed to record Venezuelan army officials openly discussing the location of FARC and ELN camps inside Venezuela. What isn't clear, however, is why Colombia's president Alvaro Uribe would choose to make this evidence public now, less than three weeks before he's set to hand power over to his protegé and one-time Defense Minister, Juan Manuel Santos.



Long considered even more hawkish than Uribe, Santos was the defense minister who ordered the 2008 raid that killed FARC's number two leader at a camp inside Ecuador, setting off a major diplomatic crisis at the time. Back then, Santos complained that Colombian requests for the Ecuadoreans to move on suspected FARC sites in their country had gone unheeded, an accusation echoed in Thursdays's report on Venezuela. Yet, since being elected by a landslide in June, Santos has struck a conciliatory pose towards Venezuela, appointing a former Colombian ambassador to Venezuela with deep connections in Caracas as Foreign Minister and moving towards rekindling the once-thriving bilateral trade relationship between the two countries.