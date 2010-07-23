The Firing of Octavia Nasr Is No Tragedy…And No Assault On The Freedom Of The Press Either

But the fact is that Nasr is one of the dozens and dozens of television journalists either ignorant of or biased against Israel. None of them know history, any history. Still, they have viewpoints or, rather, feelings. They do not hide their prejudices. But I have to be honest: some of them don’t know that they’re prejudiced.

This, however, is not the case with Christiane Amanpour who was chief cook and bottle washer for CNN for many years...until, that is, she moved to ABC where she does This Week. She knows just what she is talking about and just how she is slanting her reportage on both Israel and the United States in the Middle East. Her strength is her hauteur.

The competence of Americans to judge Middle Eastern issues would increase dramatically if she were suddenly to find herself out of a job.

An irrelevant postscript: By the way, Jamie Rubin, Amanpour’s husband, former assistant secretary of state for public affairs in the Clinton administration, published on June 12 a completely silly article about the foreign policy achievements of the Obama administration. Its title: Obama’s foreign policy successes. Its goal: to back up a job application with the Obamii.