The Ghoulish Regime In Pyongyang

You can’t have missed the fiendish photograph of a North Korean soldier
hovering through a window over Hillary Clinton as she stands in a hut
at the “truce village” at
her husband had called after a trip “the scariest place on earth.”
The conflict between
encounter in the Cold War. Nobody really won that war. But the long
ideological struggle between the two countries and the alliances for
which they stood ended as a clear victory for the democracies, one of
which
The diplomacy with which the democracies have kept
is blackmail.
have other countries, including the
straits of the
military grows larger and stronger...now into a fragmentary or at
least symbolic nuclear power. However fragmentary and however
symbolic, its nuclear capacities are not only destabilizing but
dangerous.
It was only with the confidence given it by its nukes did the
Democratic People’s Republic of Korea sink a South Korean ship, the
Cheonan, killing 46 sailors from its crew.
And so it was brought by
protected its ally. The result was a condemnation of the attack. But
nothing was mentioned about the attacker. The North Koreans continue
to deny their role in the sinking.
Of course, Ambassador Susan Rice is treating this as a victory for
American diplomacy.
The truth is that it was probably
South Korean ship, don’t you think? Maybe Rice can arrange to bring
the issue before the U.N. Human Rights Council where she will assure a
fair hearing.
A very informative article by Richard Lloyd Parry in Thursday’s
The Times of London reports that James Clapper, the person nominated
to head
launch a further attack.” In a submission to a hearing to confirm his
nomination, Clapper wrote:
We may be entering a dangerous new period when
again attempt to advance its internal and external political goals
through direct attacks on our allies in the
Tomorrow the
are, of course, show exercises.
“confrontational.”
“preparation for war.”