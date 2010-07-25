The Ghoulish Regime In Pyongyang

You can’t have missed the fiendish photograph of a North Korean soldier

hovering through a window over Hillary Clinton as she stands in a hut

at the “truce village” at Panmunjom in no-man’s land just below what

her husband had called after a trip “the scariest place on earth.”





The conflict between North Korea and South Korea was the hottest

encounter in the Cold War. Nobody really won that war. But the long

ideological struggle between the two countries and the alliances for

which they stood ended as a clear victory for the democracies, one of

which Seoul edged itself into becoming over time.

The diplomacy with which the democracies have kept North Korea at bay

is blackmail. South Korea has paid this ransom regularly. But so

have other countries, including the United States . Yet the economic

straits of the Pyongyang regime get tighter and tighter while its

military grows larger and stronger...now into a fragmentary or at

least symbolic nuclear power. However fragmentary and however

symbolic, its nuclear capacities are not only destabilizing but

dangerous.



It was only with the confidence given it by its nukes did the

Democratic People’s Republic of Korea sink a South Korean ship, the

Cheonan, killing 46 sailors from its crew.



And so it was brought by Seoul to the Security Council. There China

protected its ally. The result was a condemnation of the attack. But

nothing was mentioned about the attacker. The North Koreans continue

to deny their role in the sinking.



Of course, Ambassador Susan Rice is treating this as a victory for

American diplomacy.



The truth is that it was probably Israel that took out the hapless

South Korean ship, don’t you think? Maybe Rice can arrange to bring

the issue before the U.N. Human Rights Council where she will assure a

fair hearing.



A very informative article by Richard Lloyd Parry in Thursday’s

The Times of London reports that James Clapper, the person nominated

to head U.S. intelligence operations “warned that North Korea could

launch a further attack.” In a submission to a hearing to confirm his

nomination, Clapper wrote: