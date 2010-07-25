It Is A Show Of Strength To Which The Democratic People’s Republic Of Korea Has Threatened To Respond With ‘Sacred War’

What's this stuff about sacred war coming from a Godless communist

country? OK, revolutionary governments usually exaggerate, Pyongyang

is no exception. In fact, it is a prime instance of such behavior.



It cannot feed its own people, and its democratic enemy/neighbor to

the south has been doing just that for them. This does not pacify Kim

Jong Il, the Stalinist leader, nor apparently will it pacify the sick

old man's designated successor, Kim Jong-un, his son, age not quite

known. Do you notice how ‘progressive’ tyrannies have royalist

habits? Mubarak and his son, Assad and his, Saddam Hussein and one of

his sons (passage aborted), Qaddafi and his blood heir.



A very good report on the Korean encounter by Christina Lamb is

in this morning's (Sunday) Times of London. This content is behind a paywall, but well worth reading if you have access to it.



Defense secretary Gates and Mrs. Clinton announced Operation

Invincible Spirit. It includes 8,000 American and South Korean

soldiers, 200 airplanes and 20 ships and submarines. It will go on

for four days. It is the 60th anniversary of the Korean war.



The fact is that this entire conundrum, including especially the North

Korean atomic adventure, is a judgment on the last three American

administrations and their conduct of East Asia foreign policy. The

three presidents, including the present one, have tried to coddle and

bribe the Pyongyang tyranny into forgoing nukes. Alas, they've failed.



Israel has charged that North Korea has been peddling advanced weapons

to Arab countries and extremist movements like Hezbollah and Hamas.

See Ha'aretz, July 23.