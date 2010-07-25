It Is A Show Of Strength To Which The Democratic People’s Republic Of Korea Has Threatened To Respond With ‘Sacred War’

What's this stuff about sacred war coming from a Godless communist
country? OK, revolutionary governments usually exaggerate,
is no exception. In fact, it is a prime instance of such behavior.
It cannot feed its own people, and its democratic enemy/neighbor to
the south has been doing just that for them. This does not pacify Kim
Jong Il, the Stalinist leader, nor apparently will it pacify the sick
old man's designated successor, Kim Jong-un, his son, age not quite
known. Do you notice how ‘progressive’ tyrannies have royalist
habits? Mubarak and his son, Assad and his, Saddam Hussein and one of
his sons (passage aborted), Qaddafi and his blood heir.
A very good report on the Korean encounter by Christina Lamb is
in this morning's (Sunday) Times of London. This content is behind a paywall, but well worth reading if you have access to it.
Defense secretary Gates and Mrs. Clinton announced Operation
Invincible Spirit. It includes 8,000 American and South Korean
soldiers, 200 airplanes and 20 ships and submarines. It will go on
for four days. It is the 60th anniversary of the Korean war.
The fact is that this entire conundrum, including especially the North
Korean atomic adventure, is a judgment on the last three American
administrations and their conduct of
three presidents, including the present one, have tried to coddle and
bribe the
to Arab countries and extremist movements like Hezbollah and Hamas.
