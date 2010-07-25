Elizabeth Warren Lacks Experience? Says Who?

Some critics of Elizabeth Warren say she can't run the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) because she's not ready to lead such a new and important agency. Yes, she has intelligence, passion, and charisma. She still doesn't have experience. As Neil Irwin reported in the Washington Post, the critics wonder whether "Elizabeth Warren will be as effective a bureaucrat as she is as a guest on 'The Daily Show.' "

It's a legitimate argument. Or, at least, it would be ... if it were true. But I'm having a hard time believing it is.

Over the last few days, I've spoken with a handful of people with direct knowledge of Warren's work over the last few years, particularly her tenure as chair of the Congressional Oversight Panel (COP).* That's the five-member panel charged with monitoring the Wall Street bailout. I've asked these people whether they thought Warren lacked the managerial chops to run the new agency. They basically dismissed the argument out of hand.

They pointed out that running the COP has been no small job. Warren had to create it from scratch, just as she would the new consumer bureau. That has meant all sorts of administrative challenges--everything from hiring a staff to signing off on technology decisions. It has also meant dealing with a series of delicate political challenges, both outside (since the Treasury Department technically doesn't have to comply with requests for information) and within (since the five-person panel is bipartisan and ideologically diverse).