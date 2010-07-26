John Hagee, Pillar Of Tolerance

Last January, Jennifer Rubin wrote a lengthy story for Commentary lamenting the failure of American Jews to appreciate the greatness of Sarah Palin. (Jews, she argued in an odd adoption of anti-Semitic tropes, hate Palin because they're snobbish toward working-class people, hung up on credentials, and anti-military.)

Now Rubin, continuing her obsession with Republicanizing American Jewry, has a love letter to John Hagee in the Weekly Standard entitled "Onward Christian Zionists." If you had never heard of Hagee before reading Rubin's story, you'd think he was just some wildly philo-Semitic Christian minister who Jews seemed to distrust for no good reason:

Hagee approached the local Jewish leaders to suggest a gala fundraiser. He deadpanned, “They looked at me like I had a serious and contagious rash.” Hagee won them over, held a news conference with an orthodox rabbi announcing the event, and “within hours started receiving death threats at the church. We had the night for Israel, and it was terrific.” ...

Among Jews, there remains some skepticism and some outright hostility. Yet Hagee noted progress among those Jews whose support for Israel is grounded in their faith. “There is a level of comfort between Christians and Jews who believe in and accept the Torah as the word of God.” ...

Hagee is bracingly candid about the historical underpinnings of Jews’ mistrust:

I understand the fear of some Jewish people of Christians because for 2,000 years they were killed under the sign of the cross. When a Jewish person sees the cross he sees an electric chair. When a Christian sees a cross he sees hope and redemption. Two thousand years of suffering won’t be overcome overnight.

In addition, antipathy toward CUFI may be attributable partly to aversion to the rest of the Christian right’s political agenda. As for Jews’ concern about Christian proselytizing, Ortiz says suspicion fades “when they see we are not trying to convert them.”

Huh, so Jews apparently are suspicious of Hagee only because they harbor suspicions of all Christians. That's Rubin's argument, anyway. My alternate thesis is that Jews are very happy, and indeed grateful, to work with non-Jews. But they tend to be suspicious of non-Jews who say things like this:

Mr. Hagee quoted from the Old Testament Book of Jeremiah, Mr. Hagee said in his sermon, according to the Huffington Post, “And they the hunters should hunt them,” arguing this referred to “the Jews.”

He went on to read from the same passage, “From every mountain and from every hill and from out of the holes of the rocks.”

“If that doesn’t describe what Hitler did in the Holocaust, you can’t see that,” Mr. Hagee said.

or this: