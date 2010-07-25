Warren Has No Experience? Says Who?

One of the big arguments against putting Elizabeth Warren in charge of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau is that she's supposedly not ready to lead such a new and important agency. As the argument goes, it's great that Warren has intelligence, passion, and charisma. The problem is that she lacks experience. As Neil Irwin reported recently in the Washington Post, critics question whether "Elizabeth Warren will be as effective a bureaucrat as she is as a guest on The Daily Show."

As I wrote last week, it's an entirely legitimate argument. Or, at least, it would be...if it were true. But I'm having a hard time believing it is.

Over the last few days, I've spoken with a handful of people familiar with Warren's work over the last few years, particularly her tenure as chairperson of the Congressional Oversight Board. That's the five-member panel charged with monitoring the Wall Street bailout. I've asked these people whether they thought Warren lacked the managerial chops to run the new agency. They more or less dismissed the argument out of hand.

They pointed out that running the Consumer Oversight Panel has been no small job. Warren had to create it from scratch, just as she would the new Consumer Financial Regulatory Bureau. That has meant all sorts of administrative challenges--everything from hiring a staff to signing off on technology decisions. It has also meant dealing with a series of delicate political challenges, both outside (since the Treasury Department technically doesn't have to comply with requests for information) and within (since the five-person panel is bipartisan and ideologically diverse).