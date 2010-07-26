'Mad Men' Mondays: 'Public Relations'

And how would we describe the actual ’60s of “Mad Men”? Well, for one thing, everyone seems a lot less comfortable. It feels as though things are starting to fall apart for these characters—or, at the very least, that they don’t have the safety net (financial or cultural) that they used to, that things could go south for any one of them in a heartbeat, and that they would have more trouble turning things around than they would have in seasons past. The new ad agency Sterling Cooper Draper Pryce—created in the aftermath of Sterling-Cooper getting dumped by its British parent company at the end of Season Three—is smaller than its Madison Avenue ancestor, more cramped and jumbled, and generally darker and browner in color. The place even lacks a conference room. (Don hates this, but the decision is consistent with the ’60s urge to have business be less formal and hierarchical and more sensitive and open; the idea of having clients and ad men sit in a circle is hilariously consistent with this line of thinking.)

After splitting with Don, Betty is now married to Rockefeller adviser Henry Francis, and this episode, set on and around Thanksgiving, contains much dialogue about the psychological effect of divorce on extended families (it’s even blamed for increasing auto traffic on holidays). The country is on track toward the 50 percent divorce rate that everyone would be lamenting (but accepting as a cold fact of life) by the early ’80s.

And am I imagining things, or do the characters seem more brazen and blunt in their language and gestures? There’s Roger urging Don to get to know Jane’s young friend so that, by Thanksgiving, he can “stuff her like a turkey”; a subsequent scene of a prostitute riding Don in bed and then slapping him repeatedly across the face; and the amped-up intensity of Don’s snappish remarks to his colleagues, as well as his episode-ending tantrum. These scenes and aspects of the show all feel new, or new-ish—and, considering what viewers are used to, a bit unsettling. The show had its frank moments before (mostly involving Roger’s alpha male locutions). But the different look and tone of “Public Relations” meant that those moments felt tawdrier and somehow less unusual than before—as if the exception had become the rule.

Most intriguing, though, are the changes that seem to have occurred, or to be occurring, within Don that make him more uncomfortable in his environment—and a more uncomfortable character to watch. His split from Betty was a long time coming, but what forced it to happen was her discovery last season that Don wasn’t really Don, that he had a previous life as Dick Whitman. Now, in Season Four, Don seems to be in the early stages of another self-reinvention.

In previous seasons, Don was cool and measured, a human question mark, a behind-the-scenes puppet master. But that was a ’50s idea of charisma and power—think Frank Sinatra in his post-“From Here to Eternity” phase. Now that the show has moved into the ’60s, the old Don won’t quite do. The ’60s was the era of anti-stars like Bob Dylan and John Lennon, people who made irascibility, even outright assholishness, a point of pride, and who built bad behavior, even hostility and contempt for others, into what would much later be described as their “brand.” Don has to figure out where to fit into this emerging scheme of power and influence—and he starts in “Public Relations.”