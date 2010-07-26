Split on the Factory Floor

If you go to a car factory these days, you'll discover that not all workers are created equal, even if they're doing the same exact job. Under the agreements that the United Auto Workers signed with Detroit's car manufacturers, as part of the industry-wide federal rescue package, newly hired workers make just $14 an hour. The older ones make $28 an hour or more.

The UAW went along with this arrangement, grudgingly, in order to preserve benefits and salaries for current workers while still giving car-makers the financial relief they needed to survive. And at least of last year, it meant that new hires were making considerably less than workers at foreign-owned competitors in the South.

But the pay divide is starting to cause friction on the factory floor, according to the Washington Post's Peter Whoriskey:

DETROIT -- Among workers building the Jeep Grand Cherokee here, there are few obvious distinctions. Clutching lunch sacks and mini-coolers, they trudge together through the turnstiles at the plant's main gate each day to tinker with the same vehicles, along the same assembly line, performing the same tasks.

Yet they fall into distinctly unequal classes...

"How would you feel if you were on the line humpin' and bumpin' all day and the guy next to you gets twice the pay? How would you feel toward that person?" asked Dale Hunt, a veteran tradesman at the plant and former president of the union local. "Of course there is going to be animosity."

Unemployment in the Detroit area is around 13 percent and, for now, the new hires are simply happy to have work: