Tom Bissell is a Renaissance Man for our out-of-joint time. In addition to being a versatile and exuberant writer, a restless if ennui-ridden globetrotter, and a dedicated chewer of tobacco and smoker of pot, he is a prodigiously gifted slayer of zombies and other digitized demons. A few pages into Extra Lives, his chronicle of a decade spent in the thrall of blood-and-guts video games, Bissell describes a fight he waged, in the guise of a perky, beret-wearing avatar named Jill, against a particularly resilient breed of undead in the early PlayStation classic, Resident Evil. The scene opens with Jill wandering through the dining room of a spookily quiet mansion. After inspecting an ominous puddle of crimson fluid, she enters a hallway and quickly finds herself cheek-to-jowl with a zombie of bottomless appetite. A “chewy struggle” ensues, which Jill survives only through some expert and gruesome knife work.

Released in 1996, Resident Evil inaugurated, as Bissell writes, a new era of “unbelievably brutal” games: “It provided gamers with one of the video-game form’s first laboratories of virtual sadism, and I would be lying if I did not admit that it was, in its way, exhilarating.” Both the sadism and the exhilaration would mount rapidly as video-game consoles were outfitted with ever zippier computer chips and ever richer network connections. When we next find Bissell battling zombies, in Left 4 Dead, an Xbox 360 game released late in 2008, he is part of a four-man online team scrambling through a beautifully rendered “gauntlet of the damned.” Blinded by a bile-spewing monster, Bissell abandons his grievously wounded teammates and takes refuge inside a safe house, locking the door behind him. But as he watches his buddies’ health bars shrink away, he has a sudden change of heart. He leaves the safe house, uses a shotgun to blast a slew of zombies back to Kingdom Come, and mounts a daring rescue of his comrades. The “heroic action” leaves a profound impression on Bissell: “All the emotions I felt during those few moments—fear, doubt, resolve, and finally courage—were as intensely vivid as any I have felt while reading a novel or watching a film or listening to a piece of music.”

Extra Lives is at its best in moments like these, when Bissell is actually playing the games that he reports on. His descriptions of simulated gore and mayhem manage to be clinical, gripping, and hilarious all at once. He transmits to the reader the primitive, visceral excitements that make video games so enticing, even addictive, to their legions of devotees. One can almost understand why an intelligent, cultured man such as Bissell has been driven to dedicate large chunks of his adult life to bouts of gaming.

Much of this brief book, however, is dedicated to accounts not of playing video games but of discussing them. Bissell visits the offices of some of the top game makers—Epic, BioWare, Ubisoft—to talk about the mechanics of cut scenes, voice acting, and artificial intelligence systems. He chats about aesthetics with the iconoclastic designer Jonathan Blow, creator of the genre-bending “art game” Braid. He devotes one of his longest chapters to a report on the proceedings of an industry convention in Las Vegas in 2009, where “matters of narrative, writing, and story were discussed as though by a robot with a PhD in art semiotics from Brown.”