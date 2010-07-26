What's Really Spooking Business?

There’s a legitimate argument to be made that President Obama has not done enough to nurse the economy back to health. And the survey shows only 39 percent of small-business owners somewhat or strongly approve of how Obama is handling the economy.

But the fault is not entirely his. Congressional Republicans, for example, forced over $100 billion in cuts from a more substantial stimulus proposal. And most of the money for a new jobs bill went poof by the time the Republicans, working with some conservative Democrats were done: a wide-ranging bill priced at nearly $200 billion became a $34 billion extension of unemployment benefits.

The government isn’t doing enough to make things better, I agree. With so many businesses seeing the economy as getting worse, however, the investment spending needed to accelerate the economy isn’t going to materialize. That’s not caused by a fear of regulations.