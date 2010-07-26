Meta-Chait Commentary

This should have occurred to me before, but it hit me that my last couple items are an interesting counterpoint to each other. The first is about a Weekly Standard article that goes to hilarious lengths to avoid mentioning John Hagee's radical beliefs about Jews, gays and Muslims. The second is about a Weekly Standard article that goes to hilarious lengths to establish, by distant association, the radicalism of Faisal Abdul Rauf.

So in the same issue you have an elaborate attempt to establish a Muslim preacher's radicalism through guilt by association, along with a total whitewash of the radical views of a right-wing Christian preacher. Each piece alone is absurd, but in combination the absurdity is magnified.