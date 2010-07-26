The Obama Presidency Unraveling

That's the headline of Bush administration Minister of Propaganda Peter Wehner's latest:

The Denver Post endorsed Barack Obama for President in 2008. So it’s yet one more indication of the problems now buffeting the Obama presidency when its editorial features sentences such these: “Welcome to the summer of malaise. Welcome back, Carter.” They are now becoming almost too numerous to list. But let’s try: Surging deficits. A very weak economy. Persistently high unemployment (far beyond what the Obama administration predicted). The unraveling of promises made about ObamaCare. Growing unhappiness in Europe with the United States. America’s enemies emboldened and its allies uncertain. Public confidence in Obama reaching new lows. Collapsing support for Obama among independents. Deepening unhappiness among the left. A huge advantage for Republicans in voter intensity. Republicans dominating when it comes to issues voters most care about. Respected Democrats like William Galston predicting that Democrats might lose the Senate as well as the House. Self-identified conservatives outnumbering self-identified liberals by more than a two-to-one margin. Confidence in Congress reaching new lows (11 percent in the most recent Gallup poll), etc.

A critical editorial in a regional newspaper. A high budget deficit. The opposition claiming the President's mammoth policy accomplishment won't work. Mild complaints from Europe. Approval ratings dipping slightly below 50%. Activists demanding more action. William Galston making pessimistic electoral predictions. This is a series of disasters of unprecedented scale. If these aren't signs of a presidency unraveling, I don't know what is. When the history of the collapse of the Obama administration is written, I am sure the Denver Post editorial will consume at least a chapter of its own.