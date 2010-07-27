When Republicans Were Reasonable

Imagine a hotel, a bus, or a movie theater that wasn't wheelchair accessible. Or imagine a bank that didn't have provisions for helping customers that were visually impaired. You don't see these things much nowadays, but as recently as twenty years ago, they were common and perfectly legal in many states. Then the federal government passed the American with Disabilities Act, requiring that governments and businesses accommodate the needs of the disabled--not as an act of charity but an act of civic obligation, so that these people could fully participate in society.

The ADA turned 20 years old on Monday. And the anniversary is a poignant reminder not only that government can work but also that, once upon a time, Republicans were willing to embrace it. Lobbyists for the business community, including the Chamber of Commerce and National Federation of Independent Businesses, had predicted that the requirements would cripple employers. Conservatives had warned that the law would unleash a flood of lawsuits. But after a large bipartisan majority passed the bill, a Republican president, George H.W. Bush, signed and implemented it.

To be sure, the critics were not totally wrong: Some businesses suffered and some lawyers got business. And that's despite the fact that the law included compromises disability advocates protested. But, overall, the law is something the vast majority of us rightly celebrate--taking from it not just legal instructions but also even some moral cues for behavior. Reading back over the clips, I was struck by one article about a disabled college student in the early 1990s, who observed that people were less hostile when he took city buses because wheelchair riders had become so common. Laws can't change the way people feel. But they can change the environment in ways that will, in turn, change the way people feel.

But what if the ADA were up for a vote today? Noting that Kentucky Senate candidate Rand Paul has come out against the ADA, Michael Tomasky, writing on his blog for the Guardian, is skeptical that it would pass this time around: