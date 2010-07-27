Doubling Exports Will Require More than Scrap and Waste

The administration has put forth a goal of doubling U.S. in the next five years. It’s a tall order, especially considering the state of some potentially major export markets.

Look at China. In his latest book, “The Betrayal of American Prosperity” Clyde Prestowitz makes the incorrect assertion that while China’s number one export to the United States is computers and electronics, the top U.S. export to China is waste paper and scrap metal. [Clarification: Prestowitz is wrong; we weren't clear enough on the point]

But behind the top line number, But the United States sells more than waste and scrap to China. In 2008, America sold $ 11 billion worth of computer and electronic products (the number one U.S. export to China) and $ 8.56 billion worth of chemicals to the Chinese.

Looking further afield, Brazil and India, as well as China (the so-called BICs countries), will play a major role in any future U.S. export growth. A recent Brookings study estimated that middle-class consumption in these three nations, which was approximately 8.4 percent of the global middle class spending in 2009, could reach 26 percent by 2020. Based on the latest IMF forecast, the BIC countries are expected to account for about a fifth of the global gross domestic product this year, surpassing the United States for the first time.