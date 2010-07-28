The READ: In Defense of Amazon

The corporate behemoth isn’t to blame for the book industry’s failures.

I wrote that headline initially as a joke. In the decade and a half since it first started delivering to our doorsteps everything from bestsellers to diapers, Amazon.com has become so entrenched as an icon of evil business policies that any person who loves books can no longer look upon it with an unskeptical eye. A reader like me, who remembers the era of great independent bookstores (I pause for a moment to mourn Gotham Book Mart in New York and Louie’s Bookstore Café in Baltimore) and had the joy of having books hand-selected for me at the bookstore I used to frequent across from the TNR offices (Olsson’s, also gone)—really, I might as well try to defend Pol Pot. Watching the difficulties that the book business has suffered over the last decade—steadily declining sales, decreasing advances, the generally faltering reputation of literary fiction as a cultural force worth reckoning with—it is impossible not to feel the hand of Amazon at work: if not as a direct cause, then certainly as a factor.

Still, Colin Robinson’s critical piece last week in The Nation, which portended ominous, unspecific, and finally unconvincing disaster for the publishing world at Amazon’s hands, left me thinking that all the blustering about Amazon is by now beside the point. The piece, called “The Trouble With Amazon,” told a few piquant anecdotes and laid out some useful figures, but it did not bring any news. By now we are all well aware of the trouble with Amazon. Its business policies are inarguably draconian: Robinson revisits a couple of the more notorious incidents from recent years, such as Amazon’s “bullying” of the Brooklyn-based independent publisher Melville House to offer deeper discounts and its refusal to sell Macmillan’s books after the publisher protested Amazon’s set price for e-books. (Amazon relented soon after.) In addition to making the usual case that Amazon’s discounting has hurt both publishers and authors, Robinson also trots out the familiar complaints about the behemoth’s effect on book culture more generally. The tendency of the Internet shopper to search rather than browse leads to a “loss of serendipity” that was once key to the way people discovered new books, he claims, and the “staggering” number of titles makes browsing impossible anyway. If you include self-published books, Robinson writes, the number of new books made available on Amazon last year was over 1.25 million.

But we have known all this for a long time. The real trouble with Amazon, it seems, is that nobody truly believes we were better off without it. This is where the often-made comparison of Amazon with other monoliths such as Wal-Mart falters. Wal-Mart is not known for its catalog of obscurities; the merchandise it sells is all available elsewhere. It put the mom-and-pop drugstores and hardware stores and grocery stores out of business by offering the same items that they sold, just at lower prices.

This isn’t the case with Amazon. Before it appeared on the scene, if you lived in a part of the country that happened not to be served by a great independent bookstore, you were out of luck when it came to getting books other than bestsellers. As a child growing up in suburban Baltimore—not exactly a backwater!—I felt keenly the lack of ready access to the books that I wanted. (Remember the joke of a selection at your local mall’s Waldenbooks?) And with the quirkier independents—such as the great Louie’s to which I paid tribute above—you were at the mercy of the owner’s idiosyncrasies, which meant that you might find shelves stocked with contemporary poetry but nothing by, say, Tolstoy. Let’s not even get started on how difficult it used to be to get foreign-language books, which normally required going to a specialized store with stratospheric prices. It’s hard to complain too much about the shipping rates on sites like Amazon.fr and Amazon.de when they offer access to so many of the books of Europe.