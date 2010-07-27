Number of the Day

For many teachers, school's out for much longer than the summer. The Department of Education projects budget crunches will lead to more than:

100,000 teacher layoffs

Although a rough estimate, this number is frightening. Even worse, the potential layoffs are concentrated most heavily in just a few states--The Washington Post reports that unions project "9,000 in New Jersey, 16,000 in New York and 36,000 in California." Class sizes will grow, and students will suffer. Unless, of course, Congress can get its act together and pass an edujobs bill. But, as my colleague Seyward Darby reports, if that happens at all, it'll likely be after kids have returned to school and many teachers have already been laid off.