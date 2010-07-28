How to Increase U.S. Exports

In the national conversation on trade policy, it’s rare to get beyond exchange rates and trade agreements. While these are certainly important topics in their influence on the volume and balance of trade, the focus relegates the debate to federal policy and misses a myriad of opportunities at the state, local, and metropolitan level to promote exports. So what do exports look like on the ground level? In the places where they actually occur?

Our new report, Export Nation, aims to find out, placing the often airy macroeconomic discussion of exports to the the nation’s 100 largest metropolitan areas, where 64 percent of exports are produced, including 75 percent of service exports and 62 percent of manufacturing exports. Examining exports data at the metropolitan level provides a number of advantages.

The first thing that regional data provides is further insight into how exports matter and why we should care about them. According to our estimates, exports support 7.7 million jobs in the 100 largest metropolitan areas, and over the next five years millions more could come if export growth continues to grow at roughly five times the pace of GDP growth. Moreover, jobs in export industries tend to pay higher wages to attract the most talented workers, whatever their formal level of education. A worker can expect to earn roughly 2 percent higher wages for every billion dollars of exports from his or her metro’s industry; this could be as high as a 40 percent premium for the average worker in some of the biggest metro-industries like chemical manufacturing in the New York City metropolitan area, compared to a non-exporting industry in the same region.

Metro level data also allows one to investigate the variation and diversity in metropolitan export profiles and performance. For example, four metropolitan areas--Houston, New Orleans, Portland, and Wichita--doubled the real value of their exports from 2003 to 2008, according to the data. Illustrating that diversity, the leading industry in each metropolitan area differed in each case--chemicals, petroleum and coal refining, computers and electronics, and transportation equipment, respectively.