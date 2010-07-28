The Summer of Lethal Breasts

In an attempt to do something constructive before my day spirals into chaos, I like to hit the gym around 5:30. At that hour, the only viewing options are typically CNN, local news, and VH1. Anyone who has ever tried to get cranking on the elliptical while watching pre-dawn traffic reports will understand why I opt for the music videos. Though 20 years older than your average Adam Lambert fan (OK, 25 years), I appreciate any programming that will get my blood pumping that early.

All of which is by way of explaining how I became a closet VH1 junkie and stumbled across what I feel may be among the most significant cultural trends of the moment: lethal breasts.

I realize the economy is still in distress and Afghanistan looks grimmer by the day, but I can't help wondering what it portends for the republic that the latest hits by two of today's hottest video phenoms, Kat y Perry and Lady Gaga, both feature their stars sporting what may best be described as gun bras.