The Blago Trial: The Defense’s Hail Mary Pass

Then he told a joke—with Italian dialect. The one that goes, “Dat’s a one. Dat’s a two …” and that ends up with a mule being shot dead. After the joke, and the objection, the judge sustained the government’s objection and added his own remark: “This is beginning to look like a show.”

Another stunt of Jr.’s is to play Mickey the Dunce and paint Blago as “an insecure, not all that bright guy who just wants to do what’s best for the people of Illinois.” And he blamed Blago’s “horrible judgment on people” for the witnesses who turned and the trouble he was in. At that point, the judge ordered it stricken from the record. I have no idea what the jury made of the fact that Jr. had been cut off at the pass almost every time the government objected. The most common objection was:” That was not the evidence.” His dual refrains became, “Give. Me. A. Break!” And “Come on!” He called the government’s case “a total distortion,” and when he implied the FBI was in the tank to “bring down Blagojevich,” Reid Schar, the prosecuting attorney, rose for yet another objection. Schar didn't even have to say anything. He just held his head.

But, against all odds, Jr. continued. “Follow the money!” he shouted. “But follow it all the way through. The IRS agent testified twice—for hours—to prove that Rod used his Am-Ex card for clothes. $400,000 worth of clothes. Well, he paid for them himself. The IRS didn’t tell you that he paid half a million dollars in taxes. Do you know why he spent $400,000 for suits? Because he was the CEO of the state of Illinois. He’s a politician! You gotta look the part. We are adults. I mean, look at what Sarah Palin spent on clothes.” The prosecution merely stands, and Zagel, inferentially sustaining the objection, interjects: “Why don’t you try a different tack?” Jr.’s different tack is to say, “If he were corrupt, you’d have a guy go to your tailor with cash!” Anything from the tapes that sounded incriminating was the fault of his advisers’ opinions. Now Zagel was stopping Jr. constantly. After one remark, he said, “Counsel, I do not recall testimony like that.” Then, “It’s really best if you talk about the evidence, not the prosecutors.” The best Jr. could do to recoup was to say, “Come on! This is supposed to be a federal case. Come on!”

Referring to Lon Monk, the first chief of staff out of two to turn state’s evidence, Jr. said, “Monk was makin’ it up. He took cash. He lied to the FBI.” Zagel followed with, “That is an inappropriate argument and an inappropriate subject.” For the closing of his closing, Jr. took on the mantle of God’s only son and said, “When you deliberate, ask yourself: ‘What would Sam say?’” Really?!

Now comes the actual ending of the trial, save for jury instructions. Closing the festivities for the government is Reid Schar. He is no Clarence Darrow, but he is rational and factual, does not holler, and makes a strong argument the jury can follow. I also think he makes short work of Jr.’s Hail Mary pass. He offers his opinion that the argument they have just heard is “desperate and ridiculous.”

“This puzzle shows a corrupt government. Adam has taken only a piece of the puzzle and a piece of the tapes. Blagojevich is not stupid—he knows when and with whom he is communicating. He knows how to get messages across without spelling it out. He doesn’t need to say directly he wants HHS for Jarrett’s appointment; he doesn’t need to say he wants a 501c4 for Jarrett. He understands indirect communication, because it is too blatant the other way.”

Disputing Jr.’s argument that it was “only talk” surrounding Blago’s effort to sell Obama’s Senate seat, Schar used the analogy of scouting banks to rob. “If people planned it, that was a conspiracy. It doesn’t matter what they got.” He then went on: “If there was an officer standing near a guy with a gun getting ready to shoot someone and the officer shoots the guy with the gun, that in no way lets the potential shooter off the hook.”

Schar argued that Blago’s harboring unrealistic wishes was meaningless. “He is not the accidentally corrupt governor. His background was as a prosecutor with a background in criminal law. Is it a surprise that his people agreed with whatever he said? They were working for him; he wasn’t working for them. It was no one’s job to stop him. There is no ‘politician’s defense’ in the law. Fundraising is money.” As for Robert Blagojevich, whom the government is also chasing, Schar says, “It doesn’t matter how late in the game you come in.”

Continuing to answer Jr.’s specious points, he said, “How paying one’s taxes is exculpatory I don’t know. This is not a tax fraud case.” He further shot down Jr.’s preposterous idea that “everyone’s lying to frame Blago, and they—somehow—get Blago to frame himself on the tapes!” For good measure, he mentions motive. “How about having no money?” Then he twists the knife by pointing out it is nuts to say that Blago was taken down by the FBI to stop him politically. “If they were framing an innocent man, they wouldn’t tape him!” The government rested. Oh, by the way, every press person I talked to who’s sat through the whole trial said Blago will be found guilty on all or most counts.

Margo Howard is a syndicated advice columnist for Creators Syndicate and www.wowowow.com. Last year, she covered the Clark Rockefeller trial for The New Republic.