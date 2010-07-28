-- Jason Zengerle takes on the right's hatred of Eric Holder
-- Steve Benen recalls when Republicans loved the idea of disclosure in campaign finance.
-- A new paper quantifies how the stimulus and economic rescue prevented economic catastrophe.
-- Paul Krugman explains why he always said the stimulus was too small to prevent mass unemployment.
-- Mark Halperin: "The Sherrod story is a reminder — much like the 2004 assault on John Kerry by the Swift Boat Veterans for Truth — that the old media are often swayed by controversies pushed by the conservative new media."