Obama’s Education Agenda Isn’t Anti-Minority

The framework is especially harsh when discussing Race to the Top and other competitive grant programs, which are central to Obama’s education agenda. “If education is a civil right, children in ‘winning’ states should not be the only ones who have the opportunity to learn in high-quality environments,” the document states, noting that 47 percent of the nation’s black students live in states that weren’t Race to the Top’s first-round finalists (meaning, of course, that more than half of lived in states that were). “Such an approach reinstates the antiquated and highly politicized frame for distributing federal support to states that civil rights organizations fought to remove in 1965.” The framework goes on to propose replacing competitive grants with “conditional incentive grants,” which would be given to all states that “agreed to meet whatever equitable and fair conditions were established.”

Put simply, this doesn’t add up.

First, and most basically, consider the numbers. Competitive grants comprise but a fraction of the federal dollars spent on education. Formula-funded efforts still make up 80 percent of the Department of Education’s K-12 programs. Meanwhile, Race to the Top, in its first two rounds, is worth $4.35 billion dollars, and proposals in Congress for a third round range from $675 million to $800 million. So the Obama administration hasn’t seized funds long-dedicated to poor schools and poured them into competitive grants—leaving millions of minority students in the dust. Rather, it has carved out a small but significant chunk of money to reward the states with the best, homegrown plans for education reform.

Furthermore, the coalition behind the framework worries that wealthier states will be able to prepare more impressive grant applications, and thus get more money than states with larger high-poverty, high-minority school populations. A few things here. First, the Department of Education has said it will evaluate applications for Race to the Top based on substance and need. Second, places like the Gates Foundation have offered states assistance in preparing their apps. (Gates has already helped 24 states, including Tennessee, which was one of two Race to the Top round-one winners.)

As I wrote back when the budget was initially proposed in February, competitive grants are critical because, if the funding status quo were the answer, we wouldn’t have the educational disparities and creative stagnation in school policy that we do. For too long, we’ve allowed states to trudge along, waiting for federal money they know will come, regardless of their will to reform. But Race to the Top, even before winners were selected, spurred important changes nationwide: States lifted charter caps, agreed to adopt common educational standards, and pledged to tie student achievement to teacher evaluations. Indeed, the program has helped create a culture of reform—a culture the country has long-needed and one that, ideally, will continue to grow and spread.

This isn’t to say that the program, or any competitive grant initiative, is perfect (see here for a good analysis of why it’s a little odd that Ohio is a current Race to the Top finalist). But it’s a cutting-edge effort that encourages states to make big changes that will help all of their students—black, brown, or white. And states should know that big ideas, imbued with initiative and excellence, will be prized.