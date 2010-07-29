Breaking Down Obama's Big Education Speech This Morning

President Obama just delivered a major speech on education reform to the National Urban League—one of several civil rights group that, as I wrote last night, have been critical of key Obama reforms. The crowd at the Washington Convention Center welcomed Obama with a big cheer. And the president responded warmly but forcefully, devoting much of his hour-long remarks to defending the very programs the Urban League and other groups have disparaged.

Emphasizing many of the same points he’s used in previous education speeches, Obama told the crowd he supports good charter schools, although he realizes they are not a “magic bullet”; that he wants to hold teachers accountable, not punish them; that he supports standardized testing, but wants tests that don’t stifle classroom learning; that he wants to turn around the worst-performing schools, but include parents and the community in that ever-sensitive process.

Obama was particularly direct about Race to the Top, his signature program that awards competitive grants to states. Some critics say the program doesn’t do enough for, and could even hurt, minority students. Obama said that was “absolutely false.”

“Let me tell you, what’s not working for black kids … is the status quo," the president said. "What’s not working is what we’ve been doing for decades now.” Alluding to some recent congressional moves that would weaken the program, Obama said he would “fight for Race to the Top with everything I’ve got, including using a veto to prevent folks from watering it down.” (Earlier this month, lawmakers proposed slashing Race to the Top funds to pay for layoff prevention legislation, but that provision was ultimately stripped out of a war spending bill this week. Obama noted in his speech that he would keep backing efforts to find money to save teachers’ jobs.)