An Honest Question For Wehner Fallacy Advocates

Noemie Emery's cover story in the Weekly Standard, "Neither Roosevelt Nor Reagan," is basically one long exposition of the Wehner Fallacy. President Obama has failed, she writes, because he pursued an unpopular agenda that cost him his popularity. Had he hewed to the center he could have built an enduring majority but instead he fell victim to liberal hubris.

Now, we've heard this all a thousand times. Never mind that it's nearly impossible to find an example of a president who maintains popularity amidst an economic free-fall. Never mind that, up to this point, Obama actually is Reagan:

And never mind that Obama has already won numerous achievements of massive scale, and that it's impossible to know what he will accomplish in his remaining two and a half or six and a half years.