Review: Obama on ‘The View’

More broadly, Obama achieved an important strategic goal by stressing again and again (and again) his focus on and efforts to shore up the economy. Asked by Barbara Walters to play The Rose and the Thorn (some game he apparently plays nightly with his family , in which they name the best and worst moments of the day), Obama started out by discussing the pain and suffering of Americans in these tough economic times. When Elisabeth Hasselback inquired if he was frustrated that, after all the hopefulness of his election, the country still remains deeply divided, he again mentioned the depth of the economic crisis and the controversial steps that had been necessary to address the problem.

He also made sure to cite specific steps that had been taken to stop the spiral toward a depression (such as the bank and auto bailouts), and he used Hasselback’s questions about how, with unemployment so high, he could claim that jobs had been “saved” to explain the difference between the ditch we’re still climbing out of and the depths to which we would have sunk without the stimulus and other measures. (Or at least, he tried to explain. From the look on her face, it was not clear Hasselback grasped how we could go from hemmoraghing private sector jobs to five months of adding them and yet still have a high unemployment. One must assume she was not the only person unable to understand, but what can you do?)

Just as important, Obama stressed legislation that his administration is currently hoping to pass to further help the situation. He mentioned his small-business aid bill more than once—making sure to toss in that he had stopped by New Jersey on the way in to sit down with a bunch of small business owners—and expressed his heartfelt hope that Washington politics wouldn’t somehow derail this effort to aid America’s entrepreneurs.

This is not to say it was all smooth sailing. The segment on Shirely Sherrod and race had me holding my breath, especially when the president commented that, while we’ve made tremendous progress, there is still a “reptilian” part of everyone’s brain that makes us “cautious” about anyone who looks or sounds different from us (which is, admittedly better than saying it makes us “suspicious,” which is where I feared he was going.) Still, my guess is that at least a few folks are going to self-righteously protest his assertion that there is none among us who doesn’t need to examine their racial attitudes now and again. Still, all things considered, he seemed to escape an absolutely no-win topic relatively unscarred.