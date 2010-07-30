Look Who Thinks America Is Cool Again

It’s been a long time since foreign leaders arrived on our shores saying that America is the future—so long, in fact, that when it does happen, we don’t know what to make of it. For me this was the most interesting subtext of Russian president Dmitri Medvedev’s visit to the States last month. He and Barack Obama had a familiar discussion of shared national interests, from arms control to ethnic peace in Kyrgyzstan. Their lunch outing to an Arlington burger joint reflected the search for good visuals that we often see when a summit itself isn’t generating much real news. And in his side-trip to Silicon Valley Medvedev was doing exactly what most visiting politicians try to do—pitch their country to American CEOs as a good place to invest.

All very predictable, except for Medvedev's explanation of why he had come to California in the first place—not to sell something but to learn. “Modernization” and “innovation” are his watchwords back home, and he’s starting up a center for advanced research outside of Moscow. Goals like these, Medvedev gushed to a Stanford audience, made his visit to Silicon Valley a must. “I wanted to see with my own eyes the origin of success, to see how innovative high-tech enterprises are born.”

Now the president of Russia has gotten a reputation as a big talker who doesn’t always deliver. And he may not even be president two years from now, if his old pal and patron (and now prime minister) Vladimir Putin wants the job back. All the same, it’s worth paying close attention to what Medvedev is saying, because he is defying the conventions of Russian politics. For twenty years, wanting to be like the West has been a guarantee of utter electoral irrelevance. Once you were tarred with the Western-groupie brush, you didn’t recover.

Everybody in the business is supposed to understand this, not least because Putin made it a central theme of his second term as president, before turning things over to Medvedev. Russia, he said, no longer had to take lessons or accept criticism from the West. One of his advisers came up with a slogan—“sovereign democracy”—to express this idea, but Putin put the point more crudely. Anyone who judged Russia by Western ideas of progress had, he suggested, been to too many European embassy cocktail parties.