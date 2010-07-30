Greeks Accept Their Newfound Austerity

The long, hot Greek summer just got hotter. A strike by fuel tanker drivers has paralyzed the country, stranding tourists, causing food shortages, and leaving 70 percent of gas stations without any gas to pump. In the simplest terms, this is about new austerity measures, in this case, higher fees for truck licenses. But more broadly, it is about the government’s assault on a lifestyle Greeks, rich and poor, have come to take for granted. As one Greek businessman put it to me, "the party’s over." Greece is broke.

The signs are big and small. On my visit to Greece, I’ve been inundated with what used to be anathema here: receipts, for every water bottle, taxi ride, and chicken gyro. It wasn’t always this way. Greeks shunned receipts because a paper trail meant taxes. And tax evasion was, until now, a national sport in Greece. An estimated 25 percent of the economy takes place under the table, the largest black market in Europe, bigger even than Italy’s at 20 percent.

But no more tax evasion (or at least less of it). Greece can’t afford it. And to prove they’re serious about enforcement, police are using Google Earth to spot swimming pools and luxury yachts, as proof of undeclared income. Additional tax revenues are expected to amount to $20-40 billion per year.

The changes are scaling back one of the most generous welfare states in the world. The Greek parliament recently voted to raise the official retirement age to 65 from an average of 61, and as low as 45 for police and 55 for professions deemed ‘unhealthy,’ including, comically, hairdressing. The government is also cutting a wide range of benefits, from unemployment insurance to pensions.