The Week In Doom: Plankton Edition (Plus, A Reply To Megan McArdle)

Let's see, what unnerving bit of geoscience is going to drop on our laps this week? Michael O'Hare points to a grim new study in Nature about phytoplankton. Yep, that should do the trick. These microscopic organisms live in the ocean and account for half of the organic matter created on the planet. They're gobbled up by larger plankton, which, in turn, underpin the marine food web. Fish and whales depend on them for survival. And that means we do, too.

And it turns out that the number of phytoplankton has been declining steadily for the past half century—down about 40 percent since 1950. Fair warning: Satellite data only goes back about 30 years, so it's hard to tell if this drop is just a coincidence or part of some long-term trend. But what's troubling is that phytoplankton seem to be dwindling most rapidly in the parts of the ocean that are warming up, which would suggest that climate change could be responsible. And if this is part of a long-term trend, that's worrisome. A major disruption to the ocean food chain would not be good news. Here's the BBC:

"Phytoplankton... produce half of the oxygen we breathe, draw down surface CO2, and ultimately support all of our fisheries," said Boris Worm, another member of the Dalhousie team. "An ocean with less phytoplankton will function differently." The question is: how differently? If the planet continues to warm in line with projections of computer models of climate, the overall decline in phytoplankton might be expected to continue. But, said, Daniel Boyce, that was not certain. "It's tempting to say there will be further declines, but on the other hand there could be other drivers of change, so I don't think that saying 'temperature rise brings a phytoplankton decline' is the end of the picture," he said.

Those caveats are worth heeding. But one potential worry here is that this could function as a climate feedback mechanism. The ocean absorbs about 40 percent of the carbon-dioxide that humans emit. Phytoplankton either turn that CO2 into oxygen or else they die and bury some of it deep down on the ocean floor. But as the supply of phytoplankton plummets, they'll absorb less and less CO2. Indeed, there's evidence that the ocean is already becoming less effective in its ability to act as a carbon sink. And if that happens, more carbon-dioxide lingers in the air, trapping heat on the planet, there's more global warming, ocean temperatures rise, and more phytoplankton could die. Repeat until gloomy.

Over at The Atlantic, Megan McArdle is a little more sanguine about this study. For one, she notes, it's only a single paper. True enough. And even with this one paper, we still don't know if there's a long-term trend here. More broadly, though, her warnings against ecological doom-mongering seem misplaced to me: "One of the things that drives me batty about environmentalists and journalists writing about climate change is the insistence that every single side effect will be negative," she writes. "This is not really very likely."