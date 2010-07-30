Orszag Rides Off Into the Sunset

This is Peter Orszag's last day on the job. His tenure as director of the Office of Management and Budget has been short: The administration is not yet two years old and Orszag will be the first cabinet official to leave it. But, as Ben Smith notes today, Orszag's impact has been substantial and it will likely be long-lasting.

Orszag brought to the White House two strong beliefs: That rising entitlement spending was going to create unsustainable budget deficits and that the only way to reduce that spending was by controlling health care costs. And, from start to finish, he was true to both of those.

Within the White House and in negotiations with Congress, he was a frequent voice for spending restraint and a champion of cost control in health care reform. It's entirely possible that, without Orszag, the final reform bill might not have included (a) an independent commission to calibrate Medicare payments and (b) a tax on benefits that should discourage expensive health insurance plans. Thanks to legislative compromises, the commission is relatively weak and the tax doesn't phase in for a few years. But both measures should have some impact and, more important, they create levers that future lawmakers can use to reduce health care spending more dramatically.