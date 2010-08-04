The Battle over Radical History, Part 2

Read the original review by John Summers here, the response from Staughton Lynd here, and the response from John Summers here.

I am the author of the biography, The Admirable Radical: Staughton Lynd and Cold War Dissent, 1945-1970, that was nominally reviewed by John H. Summers in “What Politics Does to History” (TNR online July 19, 2010). The essay was couched as a review, but reads instead like a broadside against my subject, with little reference to the specific arguments raised in the biography. Summers accuses Lynd of refusing to “acknowledge the many-sidedness of history” in part because my subject “knows most of the answers in advance.” Summers’s “review” suffers precisely from his conscious distortion of the record to arrive at this own predetermined conclusions. In other words, Summers “knows most of the answers in advance,” which prohibits him from examining the nuances of Lynd’s scholarship and how it was dealt with in my biography.

The essay opens with a quote from Lynd that he “was to be an American Lenin.” Nowhere does Summers address my book which clarifies that Lynd repeatedly and explicitly rejected such an old left orientation. While Summers asserts that radical historians have “turned history from a means of understanding to a record of heroes and villains,” he does exactly that by setting Lynd up as the villain: an American Lenin.

Summers’s contradictions grow progressively inflammatory and distant from history as “a means of understanding.” He revives the old complaint that Lynd’s scholarship is “anti-intellectual.” To “prove” the point, Summers cites Christopher Lasch and Eugene Genovese, two of Lynd’s most bitter and fierce critics. Failing to present the “many-sidedness” of this historical debate, Summers entirely omits the voices of scholars who offer opinions that differ from his own, such as Gary Nash, Edward Countryman, and C. Vann Woodward.