What's an Extra Hungry Kid or Two a Few Years from Now?

Congress has decided the best way to avoid widespread teacher layoffs and Medicaid cuts is to reduce food stamp spending instead. Is this as bad as it sounds? No. And yes.

Here's the story. As you probably know by now, states face a huge budget crunch because of the recession: More people are out of work and need financial assistance of some sort, yet slow economic activity means the states aren't getting as much tax revenue. In the past, the federal government has frequently provided extra, temporary funding to the states, to help avoid those cuts while also putting some more money into the economy. But this time, Republicans and conservative Democrats have blocked these efforts, saying they're not fiscally responsible and demanding offsets in the form of alternative spending cuts. Stymied, Democratic leaders finally turned to the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), which is what the food stamp program is called now.

Wait, why on earth would you cut food stamps during a recession? Not only do food stamps address an immediate and urgent human need. They're also among the very best ways to stimulate economic growth, since a dollar in extra government spending on food stamps goes right back into the economy--whoever gets that dollar is going to use it, quickly, to buy something at the grocery store.

Here's where the situation isn't quite as bad as it might seem, although it's a bit complicated to explain. It turns out that last year's Recovery Act included a temporary boost in food stamp spending via a special formula that would, by design, phase out in a few years--specifically, 2014, according to projections at the time. But recently the projections have changed, thanks to lower-than-expected inflation. As a result, the formula would keep the higher food stamp spending in place an extra few years--until 2018--according to the latest available predictions.