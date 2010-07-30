The ADL Loses Its Bearings

The Anti-Defamation League, the chief Jewish civil rights organization, has a long, proud history. There's plenty of good reason for people to support it. But this is such a fundamental violation of the ADL's principles that the group is no longer supportable:

The Anti-Defamation League has issued a statement opposing the building of a mosque near the World Trade Center memorial site.

The proposed construction of Cordoba House, a Muslim center at 45-47 Park Place, just two blocks form the former World Trade Center, has sparked a heated debate.

Supporters of the plan accuse opponents of bigotry, slamming them for equating all Muslims with the 9/11 terrorists.In its statement Friday opposing the plan, the ADL called the bigotry that has surrounded the decision “unfair and wrong” but nonetheless opposes the construction, it says, out of sensitivity to those who had family members killed on 9/11.

Maybe it's time to start a new Jewish civil rights organization.