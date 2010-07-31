The Bush Economy Won The Election For Obama

It's become extremely common for conservatives to assert that the crash of the financial system in 2008 almost single-handedly enabled Barack Obama to win the presidential election. See, for instance, this:

“We were crushed by circumstance,” communications director Jill Hazelbaker said after McCain’s speech. “The economic crisis was a pivotal point in this race.”

Or this (from Charles Krauthammer):

“ It was rejection of the Bush administration, a weariness of war, and the rejection of an administration at a time of economic collapse. It was nothing more.”

I've seen iterations of this argument countless times. It's a seductive explanation for conservatives -- it explains for them how such a radical candidate could win a solid majority in a country they deem totally hostile to his program. It absolves conservatism from Obama's triumph, which can be explained away as a pure fluke.

How true is the explanation? Not very, though there is a related truth that I'll explain. Obama did pull away from McCain in September. But numerous things other than the financial crisis occurred. First, and most importantly, you had the inevitable wearing-away of the GOP convention bounce. Second, you had a series of disastrous media interviews by Sarah Palin that transformed her into a massive drag on the Republican ticket. Third, you had three presidential debates in which the public by overwhelming margins believed that Obama crushed McCain.